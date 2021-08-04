iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,812 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,816 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $10,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $164,000. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. 75.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $116.57. The stock had a trading volume of 240,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,130,240. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $113.20 and a 12 month high of $119.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.42.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

