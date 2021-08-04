iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 49.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,113 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,855 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMMV. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 246.2% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 25,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 18,176 shares during the period. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 405,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,946,000 after purchasing an additional 53,990 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $38.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.89. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

