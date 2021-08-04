iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) is Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Caliber Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 50.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,092 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of Caliber Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Caliber Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,128,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,779,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 99.0% during the 2nd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 36,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares in the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 154.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 64,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 215.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 552,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,555,000 after acquiring an additional 377,546 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ FALN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.96. 3,295 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,140,938. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $26.92 and a twelve month high of $30.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.86.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

