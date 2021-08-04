iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) Position Increased by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 324.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,153 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,233 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.66% of iShares Global Industrials ETF worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 683,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,251,000 after acquiring an additional 157,406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 4,834 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $122.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.97. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $86.78 and a 1-year high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.