iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,797 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares MBS ETF worth $18,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 143.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 736.9% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 378,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,730,000 after buying an additional 333,642 shares during the period. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $546,000.

MBB stock opened at $108.74 on Wednesday. iShares MBS ETF has a one year low of $107.91 and a one year high of $110.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

