iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) Stock Position Lifted by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC) by 131.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.83% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $37,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,753,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Get iShares Micro-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF stock opened at $144.18 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.39. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $86.03 and a 1-year high of $159.56.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Micro-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.