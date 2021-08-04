iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,821 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $19,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 73.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EFA opened at $80.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.82. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $60.97 and a 52-week high of $82.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

