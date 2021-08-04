iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 121.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,987,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,089,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 2.51% of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF worth $38,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $219,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the period.

EUFN stock opened at $19.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.01. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $12.99 and a one year high of $21.32.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

