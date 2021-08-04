iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Holdings Increased by Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $6,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $52,000.

IWF stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,395,987. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $284.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

