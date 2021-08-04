iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Increased by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $1.70 on Wednesday, reaching $441.32. The stock had a trading volume of 285,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,410,308. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $430.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $320.92 and a 12-month high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

