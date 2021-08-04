iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lessened by Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC

Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,287 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 3.2% of Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rossmore Private Capital lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 49,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,832,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 114,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,243 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 340,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,369,000 after acquiring an additional 30,359 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,519,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Monticello Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 85.6% during the first quarter. Monticello Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $441.45. 357,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,308. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $430.31. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $320.92 and a one year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.