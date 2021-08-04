iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,069 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $7,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 7,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. North American Management Corp grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 10,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.10. 90,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,429,334. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.60. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

