iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,892 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of iTeos Therapeutics worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITOS. RTW Investments LP raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 157.2% in the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,762,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,625 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,409,000 after acquiring an additional 468,576 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.5% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,991,000 after acquiring an additional 71,901 shares in the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $20,106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 52.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,413,000 after acquiring an additional 94,297 shares in the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics stock opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $870.23 million and a PE ratio of -8.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.63. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $47.61.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Yvonne Mcgrath sold 7,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $173,759.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,927 shares in the company, valued at $173,759.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.09 per share, with a total value of $130,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,450. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,854 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,800. Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on ITOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. iTeos Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

