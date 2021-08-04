IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IVERIC bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) by 23.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,354 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.86% of IVERIC bio worth $4,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in IVERIC bio by 53.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 900.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in IVERIC bio during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in IVERIC bio by 247.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,981 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ISEE shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of ISEE stock opened at $8.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.12 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.64. IVERIC bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $10.25.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IVERIC bio Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan inherited retinal diseases (IRDs). The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5 comprising GATHER1, which has completed Phase 2/3 clinical trial; and GATHER2 that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) secondary to dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

