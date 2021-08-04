J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.82.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JCOM shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up previously from $122.00) on shares of J2 Global in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of J2 Global from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

JCOM opened at $142.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. J2 Global has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $147.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $398.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.11 million. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that J2 Global will post 8.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 4,256 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.07, for a total value of $519,529.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,778.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas Y. Bech sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.98, for a total transaction of $383,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,299,824.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,044,562 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,061,000 after purchasing an additional 143,127 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,628,067 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,046,000 after purchasing an additional 592,736 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 7.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 763,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,532,000 after purchasing an additional 51,097 shares during the last quarter.

J2 Global Company Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

