Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Shares Acquired by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.35% of Jack in the Box worth $8,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.8% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 2,196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 27.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.4% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,488 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $932,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,840 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Get Jack in the Box alerts:

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 524 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.50, for a total transaction of $63,666.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,767,770. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 1,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.74, for a total value of $152,661.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,732,357.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JACK shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Jack in the Box from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cowen upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Jack in the Box from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.78.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $104.86 on Wednesday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.57 and a fifty-two week high of $124.53. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.85%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Jack in the Box Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack in the Box and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.