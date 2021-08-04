Jade Currency (JADE) Price Hits $0.0207 on Top Exchanges

Jade Currency (CURRENCY:JADE) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. In the last seven days, Jade Currency has traded 48.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $37,945.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jade Currency coin can currently be bought for $0.0207 or 0.00000052 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002512 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00048271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00100507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00142000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,862.96 or 1.00142224 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.87 or 0.00848789 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jade Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jade Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jade Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

