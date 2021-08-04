James E. Cline Sells 18,432 Shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Stock

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE TREX traded up $4.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.60. 30,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,291. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.72. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.32 and a 1-year high of $111.04. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.47.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The business had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a return on equity of 34.96% and a net margin of 19.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley increased their target price on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on Trex from $20.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Trex from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Trex by 150.0% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in Trex in the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Harrington Investments INC boosted its holdings in Trex by 6.5% in the second quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 6,413 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Trex by 2,258.1% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Trex by 32.1% in the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 4,238 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and plastic composite products, and related accessories primarily for residential decking, and railing applications in the United States. It offers Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance protective shells for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening systems; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.