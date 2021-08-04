James L. L. Tullis Sells 1,800 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.92, for a total transaction of $21,456.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

XGN traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Exagen Inc. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $24.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.35.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 137.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on XGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

