James L. L. Tullis Sells 2,100 Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Stock

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Director James L. L. Tullis sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $23,919.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,153.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Exagen stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.35. The stock had a trading volume of 18,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,211. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.51. Exagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 16.41 and a current ratio of 16.41.

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 40.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exagen Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exagen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Exagen in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Exagen by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $1,871,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exagen in the first quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Exagen by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 71,175 shares during the last quarter. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

See Also: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.