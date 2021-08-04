Jarvis Network (JRT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $904,560.00

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded down 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 4th. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0515 or 0.00000134 BTC on popular exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market cap of $1.49 million and $904,560.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jarvis Network has traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Jarvis Network

JRT is a coin. It launched on April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . The official website for Jarvis Network is www.jarvis.exchange/en . Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Jarvis Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jarvis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jarvis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jarvis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

