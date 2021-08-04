Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) Insider Samuel Saxton Purchases 114,286 Shares

Jayride Group Limited (ASX:JAY) insider Samuel Saxton bought 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.21 ($0.15) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,000.06 ($17,142.90).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.28, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
Jayride Group Company Profile
