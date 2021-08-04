Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Down 8.2%

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)’s stock price traded down 8.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $156.61 and last traded at $157.38. 30,827 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 511,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.15.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.82. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 21.27%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 11.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 10,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $1,960,269.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 308,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,806,794.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,574,847 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,080,706,000 after acquiring an additional 179,674 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,073,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,428,000 after acquiring an additional 60,065 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 898,568 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,704,000 after acquiring an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $136,289,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 714.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,707 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,981,000 after acquiring an additional 641,921 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

