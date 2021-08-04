JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,204,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,011 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.92% of JBG SMITH Properties worth $38,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,723,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,208 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $366,305,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,968,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,123,000 after acquiring an additional 298,403 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,071,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,211,000 after acquiring an additional 444,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,422,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,015,000 after acquiring an additional 124,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on JBGS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock.

JBG SMITH Properties stock opened at $31.95 on Wednesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $34.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 4.92 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81.

JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.47). JBG SMITH Properties had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 20.65%. The firm had revenue of $165.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.70 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JBG SMITH Properties will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. JBG SMITH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.63%.

JBG SMITH Properties Profile

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

