Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 13.98%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $69.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.28. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $51.98 and a one year high of $69.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.44, a P/E/G ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 9,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

