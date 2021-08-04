Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for VICI Properties in a research report issued on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for VICI Properties’ FY2021 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on VICI. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties stock opened at $30.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.55. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. VICI Properties has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $33.35.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a net margin of 85.88% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.49%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VICI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 216.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 217,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,765,000 after buying an additional 149,067 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 757,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,428 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,932,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

