Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Visteon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Visteon’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Visteon in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Visteon stock opened at $113.97 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Visteon has a fifty-two week low of $64.22 and a fifty-two week high of $147.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.74 and a beta of 2.01.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.38 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $6,137,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $181,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at $308,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after buying an additional 64,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visteon by 4.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

In other Visteon news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,597.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

