Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for JELD-WEN in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on JELD. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.10.

Shares of JELD opened at $26.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30. JELD-WEN has a 52-week low of $19.60 and a 52-week high of $31.47.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 12.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,064,000 after buying an additional 618,619 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.1% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,503,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after purchasing an additional 316,365 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,504,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,347,000 after purchasing an additional 36,070 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of JELD-WEN by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,390,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,633,000 after purchasing an additional 33,692 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in JELD-WEN by 23.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,157,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,745,000 after purchasing an additional 412,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total value of $288,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

