Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $328.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.18 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 27.84%. Hancock Whitney’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.28) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James upped their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.80.

Shares of HWC opened at $43.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Hancock Whitney has a 12-month low of $17.42 and a 12-month high of $50.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is -144.00%.

In other news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 36,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 16,145 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,546,000 after acquiring an additional 35,145 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Hancock Whitney by 304.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after acquiring an additional 101,846 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

