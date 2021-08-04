Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hexcel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Hexcel in a report released on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.21. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hexcel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Hexcel from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Shares of HXL opened at $55.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Hexcel has a one year low of $31.04 and a one year high of $64.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.77% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,864,000 after buying an additional 29,402 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,115,331 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absher Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Hexcel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

