Jefferies Financial Group Comments on ON Semiconductor Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a report released on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis expects that the semiconductor company will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $41.50 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.22.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.91. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $45.42. The stock has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

In related news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,996,754.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,283 shares of company stock worth $552,931. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

