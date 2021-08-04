Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF)

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of DiaSorin in a research note issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.46. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DiaSorin’s FY2021 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DiaSorin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of DiaSorin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DiaSorin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $201.25 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $205.63.

DSRLF opened at $190.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.04. DiaSorin has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $232.00.

About DiaSorin

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostic and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. It provides various immunodiagnostic platforms, including LIAISON, LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform, comprising of LIAISON MDX.

