Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $27.61 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $26.70.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 123.35%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

NYSE:LMT opened at $369.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Lockheed Martin has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $102.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $380.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

In other Lockheed Martin news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Patron Partners Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,818,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

