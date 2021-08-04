Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Acadia Healthcare in a research report issued on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.88 million. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 27.61% and a positive return on equity of 11.81%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACHC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.23 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.27.

Shares of Acadia Healthcare stock opened at $63.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -8.20, a PEG ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.56. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $27.07 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.34.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 241.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Acadia Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 18.2% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 66,000.0% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

