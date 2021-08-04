Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Match Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Match Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the technology company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Match Group alerts:

MTCH has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $158.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.50. Match Group has a one year low of $100.25 and a one year high of $174.68. The company has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.13.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. Match Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a negative return on equity of 39.56%. The firm had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.74 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 25,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total value of $4,234,644.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,411,660.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,830 shares of company stock worth $7,001,972. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,150,038,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,158 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,616,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,145,458,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at about $1,182,791,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Match Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,773,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,479,000 after buying an additional 29,202 shares during the period. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Match Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,204,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $852,400,000 after buying an additional 937,602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.