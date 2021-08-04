JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes Sells 1,000 Shares

JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) CEO Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.86, for a total value of $14,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robin Hayes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total value of $15,530.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total value of $18,260.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Robin Hayes sold 1,000 shares of JetBlue Airways stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $19,100.00.

JBLU traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $14.41. 207,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,719,369. JetBlue Airways Co. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.16.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was up 597.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.02) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

JBLU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised JetBlue Airways from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 22,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 772,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,959,000 after buying an additional 192,920 shares during the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 500,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,401,000 after buying an additional 111,507 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 1,070.0% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 475,251 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,975,000 after buying an additional 434,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

