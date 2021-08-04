Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Insider Sells $12,130.09 in Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) insider Michael Charles Nasser sold 1,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $12,130.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Charles Nasser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 29th, Michael Charles Nasser sold 4,900 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.42, for a total transaction of $51,058.00.

Shares of JCTCF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.45. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,106. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.19. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market cap of $36.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.42.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 21.74%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Becker Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 24,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Jewett-Cameron Trading as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Co Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacturing and distribution of metal products and wholesale of wood products through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Wood Products; Lawn, Garden, Pet, and Other; Seed Processing and Sales; and Corporate and administration.

