JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) Raises Dividend to GBX 1.70 Per Share

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 24th. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s previous dividend of $1.69. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

JLEN stock traded up GBX 1.20 ($0.02) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 108.40 ($1.42). 938,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 995,265. JLEN Environmental Assets Group has a twelve month low of GBX 97.05 ($1.27) and a twelve month high of GBX 123 ($1.61). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.44. The firm has a market cap of £651.91 million and a PE ratio of 71.47.

About JLEN Environmental Assets Group

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

