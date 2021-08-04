JMP Securities Begins Coverage on Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR)

Equities researchers at JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the company’s current price.

ROVR stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.06. 25,932 shares of the company traded hands.

Featured Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Rover Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rover Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.