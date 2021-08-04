Jobchain (JOB) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $217,929.00

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 4th. One Jobchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $7.32 million and $217,929.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00061244 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00015376 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $340.08 or 0.00854686 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00044403 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.92 or 0.00095291 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,144,258,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Jobchain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jobchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

