John Francis Kelly Sells 327 Shares of Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) Stock

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) insider John Francis Kelly sold 327 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $12,896.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Francis Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 13th, John Francis Kelly sold 214 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $8,236.86.

On Friday, May 21st, John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAY traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.66. 4,814 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.64 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $36.05 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

EPAY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies (de) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.71% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies (de) Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

