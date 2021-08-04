John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $17.05. John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund shares last traded at $17.05, with a volume of 56,591 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after acquiring an additional 114,310 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 176,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after acquiring an additional 46,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 147,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 117,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 90,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 31,379 shares during the period. 5.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

