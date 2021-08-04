John Sheldon Peters Sells 750 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE LMND traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 1,654,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,183. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -23.97.
Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.
Lemonade Company Profile
Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.
