John Sheldon Peters Sells 750 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider John Sheldon Peters sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total transaction of $66,502.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE LMND traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $89.88. 1,654,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,730,183. Lemonade, Inc. has a one year low of $44.11 and a one year high of $188.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion and a PE ratio of -23.97.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. Lemonade’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Lemonade in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Lemonade during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lemonade during the first quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Lemonade in the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 2,053.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.57.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

