John Troiano Sells 24,840 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $567,384.76.

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28.

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $1,355,206.97.

ONEW traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $45.00. The company had a trading volume of 59,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,580. The firm has a market cap of $676.76 million, a PE ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.15. OneWater Marine Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.01 and a fifty-two week high of $56.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.16.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. Research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in OneWater Marine by 17.5% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after acquiring an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,912,000 after purchasing an additional 142,675 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP increased its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% during the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after buying an additional 233,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OneWater Marine by 53.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 209,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,361,000 after buying an additional 73,223 shares during the period. 54.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

