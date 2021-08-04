John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Purchases 2,763 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.6% of John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $6,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,024,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 80,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $175,095,000.

SCHM traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,554. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.91. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $79.58.

