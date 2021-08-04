Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Position Trimmed by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,385,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,069 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Johnson Controls International worth $95,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Jeffrey M. Williams sold 19,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $1,268,471.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 84,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,565,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JCI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.71.

NYSE JCI traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.97. The company had a trading volume of 136,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $51.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.32. Johnson Controls International plc has a fifty-two week low of $37.82 and a fifty-two week high of $72.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

