Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,990 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund owned about 0.05% of Johnson Controls International worth $26,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 86.0% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.72. The stock had a trading volume of 143,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,806,443. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $37.82 and a twelve month high of $72.36.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 48.21%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares in the company, valued at $2,188,452.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 412,704 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,387 over the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.71.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. It operates through Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, air conditioning, controls, refrigeration, integrated electronic security, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, as well as data-driven smart building solutions to non-residential building and industrial applications.

