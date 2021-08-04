Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.600-$9.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $93.80 billion-$94.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $91.30 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on JNJ. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an overweight rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.38.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $173.50. The stock had a trading volume of 152,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,103,410. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $133.65 and a 1 year high of $174.50. The stock has a market cap of $456.74 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

