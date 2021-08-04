Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider Robert MacLeod Sells 5,780 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider Robert MacLeod sold 5,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,970 ($38.80), for a total transaction of £171,666 ($224,282.73).

Robert MacLeod also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 21st, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,054 ($39.90) per share, for a total transaction of £366.48 ($478.81).

On Wednesday, June 16th, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,212 ($41.96) per share, for a total transaction of £385.44 ($503.58).

On Wednesday, May 19th, Robert MacLeod acquired 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,173 ($41.46) per share, for a total transaction of £380.76 ($497.47).

Shares of JMAT stock traded down GBX 45.47 ($0.59) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 2,936.53 ($38.37). The stock had a trading volume of 505,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,408. Johnson Matthey PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,101 ($27.45) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,363 ($43.94). The firm has a market cap of £5.68 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,087.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a GBX 50 ($0.65) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This is a boost from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $20.00. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.48%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.34) to GBX 3,800 ($49.65) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Johnson Matthey Company Profile

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

