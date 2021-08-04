Joint Ventures 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,755.00 (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 4th. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Joint Ventures has a total market capitalization of $40,045.46 and approximately $4,755.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

